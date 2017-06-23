 »   »   » Asif Ali's Thrissivaperoor Kliptham: The Teaser Trailer Is Indeed Promising!

Asif Ali is all set to impress the audiences with his upcoming film Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, which is the debut directorial venture of debutant Ratheesh Kumar.

This upcoming film, which is set against the backdrop of the Thrissur city, is said to be a comedy entertainer. The Asif Ali starrer is expected to hit the theatres in the month of July.



Interestingly, the makers of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, released the first teaser trailer of the film yesterday (June 22, 2017). The 2-minute long teaser trailer introduces all the important characters in the movie, in a rather interesting manner.



Actor Asf Ali, who plays the lead character Girija Vallabhan in the film, took to his Facebook page to share the teaser tariler of the film.



Take a look at the Facebook post of Asif Ali..







Apart from Asif Ali, the film also features actors like Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Aparna Balamurali, Irshad etc., in important roles. Reportedly, the film will be 2hrs and 15 minutes long.



The teaser trailer has impressed the audiences, with the viewers praising the apt casting of the movie. Thrissivaperoor Kliptham has its script written by P S Rafeeque.