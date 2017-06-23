 »   »   » Asif Ali To Work With A Debut Director Yet Again!

Of late, we saw many debut film-makers making an entry to the industry and Asif Ali, is one such actor who has given the maximum support to such aspiring film-makers.

Most of the recent films of Asif Ali, were helmed by debut film-makers and the trust that actor places on such youngsters, is commendable.

Now, Asif Ali is all set to work with another debut film-maker soon. Reportedly, he will be teaming up with Vijesh Vijay, for a film, which has been titled as Mandaram.

According to a report by Times Of India, Asif Ali will be seen sporting different get-ups in this film, as the movie will be traversing through the different age groups of the character that he portrays.

The shoot of Mandaram has already begun and Asif Ali is expected to join the sets of the movie, once he completes the work of his other recent commitments.

Asif Ali's previous release Adventures Of Omanakuttan, fetched him a lot of good reviews. The film, directed by debutant Rohith VS emerged as a hit at the box office.

The actor will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in the multi-starrer movie Avarude Raavukal, which has hit the theatres today (June 23, 2017).