 »   »   » JUST OUT: First Picture Of Asif Ali-Zama Mazreen's Baby Girl

Asif Ali and Zama Mazreen, the young actor and his wife recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Now, the social media is going gaga over the first picture of Asif and Zama's little princess.

The latest picture of the young couple, with their elder son Adam Ali and newborn baby girl, was recently leaked online. The super adorable picture is now going viral on social networking sites.

Interestingly, the picture suggests that the couple has already named their little princess, with a name that starts with the letter 'A'. Asif Ali is expected to announce the name of his daughter officially, very soon.

It was purely an arranged marriage for Asif Ali and Zama Mazreen, who hails from Kannur. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child, the 3-year-old son Adam Ali, in 2014.

Asif Ali is currently on a high with the success of his last two outings, the Mahesh Narayanan movie Take Off and Adventures Of Omanakuttan, which is directed by the newcomer Rohith VS.

Avarude Ravukal, the upcoming project of the young actor, is expected to hit the theatres for Eid 2017. Asif Ali will be next seen in the comical entertainer Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, directed by Ratheesh Kumar.