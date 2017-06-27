 »   »   » Attack On Actress: The Victim Finally Addresses The Media

The Malayalam movie industry is still under the shock of the attack on a popular actress, and the speculations regarding a renowned actor's involvement in the case. Now, the victim has finally addressed the media through a press release.

The actress revealed that she maintained silence over the entire incident, upon the request of the police officials. The investigation team had opined that her interaction with the media at that point could have affected the investigation.

But now, she decided to break the silence, as the media have come up with several revelations on the case. According to the actress, she is absolutely satisfied with the way the investigation has been proceeding and has complete trust over the police force.

Even though it was rumoured that she has withdrawn the case, now it has been revealed to be false. In her press release, the actress points out that she has never mentioned any names to the police investigation team or the media representatives.

According to the actress, she doesn't have enough evidence to point out someone as the prime suspect. But at the same time, she remarks that there is also no evidence to prove that the names mentioned by the media nowadays are innocent.

Recently, the popular actor who has been linked to the case had stated that the victim had a close friendship with the prime accused, Pulsar Suni. The actress, who is deeply hurt by his statements, stated that she will move legally against him if he repeats such baseless allegations.

The actress also stated that she is not afraid as her conscience is clear, and is ready to face any investigation. She concluded the post, by thanking the media representatives and well-wishers who stand up for the truth.

The actor, on the other hand, has been widely criticised for raising baseless allegations against the victim. Actor-director Lal, who reacted to the actor's allegations, had clarified that the actress hardly had any contacts with the Pulsar Suni.