 »   »   » Avarude Raavukal Bags A Clean 'U'!

After a long wait, Avarude Raavukal, directed by Philips & The Monkeypen fame Shanil Muhammed, is all set to make a grand entry to the theatres.

Reportedly, Avarude Raavukal will be hitting the theatres as an Eid release on June 23, 2017. Importantly, the censoring of the movie has been completed and this upcoming entertainer has bagged a clean 'U' certificate.

The running time of the film is 2 hours and 11 minutes. Avarude Raavukal features Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt and Nedumudi Venu in the lead role. The promising teasers and the posters of the movie have raised the expectations on the movie.

Asif Ali will be seen playing Aashiq, an aspiring actor whereas Unni Mukundan will appear as Sid, a lazy guy. Vinay Forrt plays a character named Vijay.

Recently, the makers of Avarude Raavukal had also released one of the songs of the movie, which has been well-received by the audiences.

Apart from the above mentioned actors, Avarude Raavukal also features Mukesh, Aju Varghese, Honey Rose etc., in important roles. Avarude Raavukal is expected to be the first film to hit the theatres during the Eid season.