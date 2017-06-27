 »   »   » Avarude Raavukal Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Avarude Raavukal, the Asif Ali-Unni Mukundan starring movie has been receiving relatively positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is directed by Shanil Mohammed is also performing well at the box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade analysts, Avarude Raavukal has made a total gross collection of 76 Lakhs from its 2 days run at the Kerala box office. It is undoubtedly a good collection for a movie, which was released with minimal hype.



The trade experts are expecting a great increase in the box office collections of the Asif Ali-Unni Mukundan starrer by the upcoming weekend, as the Ramzan season is finally over. The availability of multiplex screens is also expected to help the movie.



Avarude Raavukal, which marked the first independent outing of Shanil Mohammed, revolves around four young men who reach Kochi for different purposes. Shanil was one of the directors of superhit movie Philips And The Monkey Pen.



Vinay Forrt, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, etc., essayed the other key roles in the movie, which features Honey Rose in the female lead. Avarude Raavukal is produced by Ajay Krishnan for Sopanam Entertainments.