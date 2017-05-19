 »   »   » Avarude Raavukal Gets A Release Date!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Avarude Raavukal, the upcoming film that features Asif
Ali, Vinay Forrt, Unni Mukndan and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles
has been one of the much awaited Malayalam movies.
The film, directed by Philips And The Monkey Pen fame
Shanil Muhammed did undergo multiple postponements. But now, it
seems like the makers have zeroed in on a release date for a
movie.
Reportedly, Avarude Raavukal will be one among the Eid
releases of the year 2017. The film is expected to hit the theatres
on June 23, 2017.
Team Avarude Raavukal had come up with character
teasers of the film, which were widely appreciated by the
audiences. Earlier, there were reports that the film might hit the
theatres during the Vishu season but the film was
postponed.
Avarude Raavukal also features actors like Aju
Varghese, Honey Rose, Mukesh etc., in vitally important
roles.
Meanwhile, two other big movies have been slated for release
during Eid season. Prithviraj-Indrajith team's Tiyaan will
be hitting the theatres during the Eid season. Fahadh Faasil's much
awaited movie, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by
Dileesh Pothan, will also hit the theatres during the same
season.
Please Wait while comments are loading...