 »   »   » Avarude Raavukal Gets A Release Date!

Avarude Raavukal, the upcoming film that features Asif Ali, Vinay Forrt, Unni Mukndan and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles has been one of the much awaited Malayalam movies.

The film, directed by Philips And The Monkey Pen fame Shanil Muhammed did undergo multiple postponements. But now, it seems like the makers have zeroed in on a release date for a movie.



Reportedly, Avarude Raavukal will be one among the Eid releases of the year 2017. The film is expected to hit the theatres on June 23, 2017.



Team Avarude Raavukal had come up with character teasers of the film, which were widely appreciated by the audiences. Earlier, there were reports that the film might hit the theatres during the Vishu season but the film was postponed.



Avarude Raavukal also features actors like Aju Varghese, Honey Rose, Mukesh etc., in vitally important roles.



Meanwhile, two other big movies have been slated for release during Eid season. Prithviraj-Indrajith team's Tiyaan will be hitting the theatres during the Eid season. Fahadh Faasil's much awaited movie, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan, will also hit the theatres during the same season.

