 »   »   » Ayal Sasi Box Office: Opening Day Kerala Collections

Ayal Sasi, Sreenivasan's most recent film, directed by Sajin Babu, did hit the theatres on July 07, 2017. The film had a smaller release in comparison with Tiyaan, the Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer, which released on the same day.

According to certain reports, Ayal Sasi had a dismal opening at the Kerala box office, with the film fetching approximately 13 Lakhs on its opening day.

In fact, Ayal Sasi has been receiving some positive reviews since its release. The movie, which is in the lines of a social satire has impressed majority of the audiences.

Ayal Sasi, is the second directorial venture of Sajin Babu, after the critically acclaimed movie Asthamayam Vare. The coming days will decide the fate of Ayal Sasi at the box office. It has to be seen whether the positive word of mouth will help the film to reach at a better position at the box office, in the coming days.

Apart from Sreenivasan, Ayal Sasi also features Anil Nedumangad, Kochu Preman, Rajesh Sharma, Sreekumar etc., in pivotal roles. The performance of Sreenivasan has been tagged as one of the biggest positives of this movie.