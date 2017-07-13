 »   »   » B Unnikrishnan To Team Up With Angamaly Diaries Fame Antony Varghese!

Antony Varghese, the young actor who made his entry to films with this year's highly acclaimed movie Angamaly Diaries, is definitely one of the promising actors to watch out for.

The young actor did impress one and all with his portrayal of Vincent Pepe Pepe, a young guy hailig from Angamaly. Now, Antony Pepe is all set to join hands with none other than popular film-maker B Unnikrishnan.



Interestingly, this upcoming film will have B Unnikrishnan in the role of a producer. This yet-to-be-titled will be jointly produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Chemban Vinod Jose and B Unnikrishnan.



The second acting venture of Antony Varghese will be helmed by a debut film-maker named Tinu Pappachan. Earlier, Chemban Vinod Jose had posted a selfie, featuring himself, Antony Varghese, Lijo Jose Pellissery and others.



Nothing much has been revealed more about the movies. Well, we definitely can pin up high hopes on this upcoming film, which brings together some big names of the industry.



Meanwhile, B Unnikrishnan is gearing up for the big release of his next directorial venture Villain, which has Mohanlal in the lead role. The team is yet to confirm the official release date of the movie.