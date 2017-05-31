 »   »   » Baahubali 2 Box Office: 32 Days Kerala Collections!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas in the lead role is busy scripting new box office records. The film, which completed one month of its run recently is quite unstoppable at the Kerala box office, as well.

Despite the new releases like Godha and Achayans, clicking at the box office, Baahubali 2 continues to draw crowds in large numbers to the theatres.



According to the latest reports, Baahubali 2 has minted 67.71 Crores from its 32 days of run at the Kerala box office. Importantly, the film is still continuing in a good number of theatres in Kerala.



Baahubali 2 has become only the second film to cross the 65-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. To become the all-time top grosser of Mollywood, Baahubali 2 has to go some more distance.



As of now, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan that fetched above 85-Crores at the box office is the highest grosser at the Kerala box office.



Well, there aren't any big releases in the pipeline, till the end of June and that should definitely ensure a smooth sail for Baahubali 2 ahead.