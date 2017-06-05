 »   »   » Baahubali 2 Box Office: 35 Days Kerala Collections!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Prabhas in the lead role can rightly be tagged as the movie of the year so far. There hasn't been any such film in the recent past, which created such huge waves at the box office.

The movie scripted history by entering the 1000-Crore and 1500-Crore clubs at the worldwide box office. Baahubali 2 did set some big records at the Kerala box office, as well.



Now, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has completed 5 weeks of its run at the Kerala box office. According to the latest trade reports, the Prabhas starrer has fetched 69.50 Crores at the Kerala box office from its 35 days of its run.



Well, there is a slight dip in the box office collections of Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. It seems like the new Malayalam movie releases have affected the pace of the movie, up to some extent.



Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is sure to enter the 70-Crore club at the Kerala box office. There are no big releases slated for release in the next 3 weeks. Now, the big question is whether the movie will break the record of Pulimurugan at the Kerala box office or not.