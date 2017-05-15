 »   »   » Baahubali 2: Enters The 50-Crore Club At The Kerala Box Office To Create History!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion , starring Prabhas in the lead is soaring to new heights, with each passing day. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, emerged as the first ever Indian film to cross the 1000 Crore mark at the worldwide box office and is in no mood to settle down.

Similar is the case of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the Kerala box office, where it is speeding ahead with consistent pace. Baahubali 2 recently completed its 2 weeks of run at the Kerala box office and has entered the coveted 50-Crore club in style.



Beats The Record Of Pulimurugan Reportedly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion entered the 50-Crore club at the Kerala box office, within 14 days of its run. The film is now the fastest entrant to the 50-Crore club at the Kerala box office by beating the record set by Pulimurugan, which took above 16 days to reach the mark.

Second Film To Enter The 50-Crore Club Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is only the second film to march to the 50-Crore club at the Kerala box office. Earlier, only Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan had managed to reach the mark at the Kerala box office.

Still Continuing In 300 Theatres Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in above 300 theatres on April 28, 2017. If reports are to be believed, the film is still continuing its run in close to 300 theatres, even after two weeks of its release, which is nothing less than stunning.

Top Grossing Non-Malayalam Movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, in its due course of run has become the top grossing non-Malayalam movie of all time, at the Kerala box office. It has beaten Vikram starrer I by a huge margin, which managed to fetch 20 Crores at the Kerala box office. It is for the first time that a non-Malayalm movie is fetching such magical numbers at the Kerala box office.

All Set To Become The Top Grossing Movie At Keral Box Office? Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan fetched an amount of 86 Crores at the Kerala box office. At present, Baahubali 2's collection stands at 52 Crores and there are high chances for the movie to emerge as the top grossing movie at the Kerala box office. With the vacation season still in front of the movie, the film has all the possibilities to script this big record at the Kerala box office, as well.



Well, the Kerala box office collections of Baahubali 2 is nothing short than phenomenal. It has to be noted that, the film has broken the records of Mammootty and Mohanlal movies.



Interestingly, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan also entered the 50-Crore club in 14 days, but that was considering the all India box office collections.



Even the big release of Dulquer Salmaan starrer CIA-Comrade In America hasn't affected the run of Baahubali 2 at the Kerala box office. As mentioned above, it has to be seen whether Baahubali 2 will emerge as the top grosser ever at the Kerala box office. Let us wait and watch.

