 »   »   » Baahubali 2: Enters The 50-Crore Club At The Kerala Box Office To Create History!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion , starring Prabhas in the
lead is soaring to new heights, with each passing day. The film,
directed by SS Rajamouli, emerged as the first ever Indian film to
cross the 1000 Crore mark at the worldwide box office and is in no
mood to settle down.
Similar is the case of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at
the Kerala box office, where it is speeding ahead with consistent
pace. Baahubali 2 recently completed its 2 weeks of run at
the Kerala box office and has entered the coveted 50-Crore club in
style.
Beats The Record Of
Pulimurugan
Reportedly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion entered the
50-Crore club at the Kerala box office, within 14 days of its run.
The film is now the fastest entrant to the 50-Crore club at the
Kerala box office by beating the record set by
Pulimurugan, which took above 16 days to reach the
mark.
Second Film To Enter The
50-Crore Club
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is only the second film to
march to the 50-Crore club at the Kerala box office. Earlier, only
Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan had managed to reach the mark
at the Kerala box office.
Still Continuing In 300
Theatres
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in above 300
theatres on April 28, 2017. If reports are to be believed, the film
is still continuing its run in close to 300 theatres, even after
two weeks of its release, which is nothing less than
stunning.
Top Grossing Non-Malayalam
Movie
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, in its due course of run
has become the top grossing non-Malayalam movie of all time, at the
Kerala box office. It has beaten Vikram starrer I by a
huge margin, which managed to fetch 20 Crores at the Kerala box
office. It is for the first time that a non-Malayalm movie is
fetching such magical numbers at the Kerala box office.
All Set To Become The Top
Grossing Movie At Keral Box Office?
Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan fetched an amount of 86 Crores at
the Kerala box office. At present, Baahubali 2's collection stands
at 52 Crores and there are high chances for the movie to emerge as
the top grossing movie at the Kerala box office. With the vacation
season still in front of the movie, the film has all the
possibilities to script this big record at the Kerala box office,
as well.
Well, the Kerala box office collections of Baahubali 2
is nothing short than phenomenal. It has to be noted that, the film
has broken the records of Mammootty and Mohanlal movies.
Interestingly, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan also
entered the 50-Crore club in 14 days, but that was considering the
all India box office collections.
Even the big release of Dulquer Salmaan starrer CIA-Comrade
In America hasn't affected the run of Baahubali 2 at
the Kerala box office. As mentioned above, it has to be seen
whether Baahubali 2 will emerge as the top grosser ever at the
Kerala box office. Let us wait and watch.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 18:31 [IST]
