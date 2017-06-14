 »   »   » Baahubali 2 Box Office Success: 5 Things That Upcoming Big Budget Malayalam Movies Can Learn!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli is definitely the movie of the year, so far. The film, which got released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages is still pulling the crowds to the theatres.

The Malayalam version of this Prabhas starrer too, was well-appreciated by the audiences. Baahubali 2 has put forward a platform, which looks solid and promising for all the upcoming regional movies that aim to conquer the world market.



Well, many big budget Malayalam movies are in the pipeline. Films like Mohanlal's Odiyan, Mahabharata, Lucifer, Prithviraj's Karnan are a few of them. The days ahead are pretty good for Malayalam movies and their audiences.



These Malayalam movies and their makers can definitely learn something from Baahubali 2. The phenomenal success of Baahubali 2 has taught a few lessons, which will surely be fruitful tips for theupcoming Malayalam movies.



Story & Script Is As Important As Technical Quality The big budget Malayalam movies from the past had focussed on technical quality alone. The phenomenal success of Baahubali 2 proves that the story & script of a movie, is as important as the technical quality.

Yes, the story of Baahubali 2 is not innovative or new but with some well-crafted sequences and neatly written characters, Baahubali 2 has been able to make a mark in the minds of the audiences. Hopefully,the upcoming big movies in Malayalam, will make it a point to follow this rule No. 1.

A Huge Market Has Opened For Regional Films The first part of Baahubali started it all and Baahubali 2 further established this fact, in style. Unlike the past, regional movies have a huge demand in the all India market. The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali has done some big business and it wouldn't really be a bad idea for the makers of the upcoming big budget Malayalam movies to consider releasing the dubbed versions in the rest of the parts of the country.

A Big Budget Film Needn't Be Just Star-oriented Baahubali 2: The Conclusion isn't a star-oriented movie. Each and every character in the film, including the female characters have something really special to do in it. All the characters have been well-written and neatly portrayed, which took the film to an all new level.

This has proved that a big budget film needn't rally on the shoulder of a big star alone. A movie is bound to make wonders if all characters in it have their own importance.



Emotional Connect Is Quite Important For The Indian Audiences Here is where Baahubali 2: The Conclusion won hands down. The film had some great emotional moments, that helped the audiences connect to its central characters. For e.g. the bond between Amarendra Baahubali and Kattapa and that of the former and Sivagami was well-etched in the film.

It is quite necessary, even for a technically sound movie to establish such connects, especially if it has to cater to all sections of Indian audiences. We hope the upcoming big Malayalam movies would make it a point to take it as a cue.



Marketing Is As Important As Any Other Factor This is the most important and biggest factor among the all. Even if one follows all the above steps to make a superior quality movie and fails to market it properly, the film is sure to nosedive.

Team Baahubali had a proper planning for marketing at their disposal, which definitely gave them fruitful results. Coming to Mollywood, marketing will be so very crucial for the big budget Malayalam movies. Team should make sure that the movie reach the audiences worldwide.





Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is nearing its 50 days of run in theatres,has so far grossed approximately 75 Crores at the Kerala box office. The film is now the highest grossing non-Malayalam movie at the Kerala box office.