 »   »   » Baahubali 2's Entry To The Elite Club, Title Of Mohanlal's Next & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

The past week for Mollywood was much like the previous weeks of this month, with Baahubali 2 ruling the headlines, for obvious reasons. The film has went on to become an unmatchable phenomenon in Kerala.

Apart from Baahubali 2, a couple of another announcements like the title of Mohanlal's upcoming film with Lal Jose, an interesting addition to the star cast of Manju Warrier's next movie etc., also managed to grab the attention.

Read about all these and other major Mollywood news of the week below..

Dulquer Salmaan's New Box Office Record Dulquer Salmaan's most recent release CIA - Comrade In America has helped Dulquer Salmaan achieve another big record. The film, which recently crossed 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes, is the fifth consecutive film of the actor to cross the mark. Dulquer Salmaan also holds the record for the maximum number of movies in the 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. Mamtha Mohandas In Manju Warrier Movie Popular actress Mamtha Mohandas has been roped in to play an important role in Manju Warrier's next film, directed by Phantom Praveen. Mamtha Mohandas will be seen playing the role of an IAS officer in the film. Mohanlal – Lal Jose Movie Gets A Title Mohanlal will soon join the sets of his upcoming film with Lal Jose. Now, the makers of the film have officially announced the title of the movie. Reportedly, Mohanlal-Lal Jose movie has been titled as Velipadinte Pusthakam. Baahubali 2 Joins An Elite Club Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which hit the theatres in the month of April is still doing a steady business at the box office. The film has joined the elite 50-Crore club at the Kerala box office. Now, Baahubali 2 is the second film to cross the 50-Crore mark the Kerala box office with the first one being Mohanlal's Pulimurugan. The film also crossed the 3-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. First Schedule of Moothon Completed The first schedule of Geethu Mohandas's upcoming film Moothon, that features Nivin Pauly in the lead role has been completed. The movie started rolling in Mumbai and reportedly, the next schedule of the film will be shot in Lakshadweep. Dulquer Salmaan's Little Princess Has Been Named As.. Dulquer Salmaan & Amaal Sufiya welcomed their first child on May 05, 2017. Now, the lovely couple has named their little princess as Maryam Ameera Salmaan.

In fact, the previous week was a good one for Mollywood in yet another important aspect, as well. As many as three major Malayalam movies made it to the theatres in the past week.

Tovino Thomas starrer Godha, Asif Ali starrer Adventures Of Omanakuttan and the multi-starrer movie Achayans were the releases. All the three movies made it to the theatres on May 19, 2017.