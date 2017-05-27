 »   »   »  Ban On Cattle Slaughter: Here Is How Mollywood Celebrities Reacted To It!

The central government has come up with a notice issuing a ban on cattle slaughter, prohibiting the sale of cattles for slaughter. The new ban hasn't gone down well with the people in Kerala and has opened routes for big debates.

Well, Mollywood celebrities have always made it a point to make their stands clear on such issues. Here also we got to see some of the Mollywood celebrities taking to their respective Facebook pages to react to the new ban on cattle slaughter.



Here is how some of the prominent Mollywood celebrities reacted to the latest developments on cattle slaughter..



Vineeth Sreenivasan Vineeth Sreenivasan, the all-rounder of Malayalam cinema posted a few questions on his Facebook post. He has started off his Facebook post by asking "What all can I eat from which all states"?

Aju Varghese Aju Varghese is one of the most active Mollywood celebrities on Facebook. He is one such person, who makes use of his social media page most wisely. The actor, while reacting to the beef ban, posted a photo of him having a beef biriyani of one of famous hotels in Calicut.

Roopesh Peethambaran Roopesh Peethambaran, popular film-maker and actor, gave a clear cut opinion on the recent developments. Here is what the film-maker had to say..

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the film-maker who has given us some strong content-driven movies like Ozhivudivasathe Kali, Oralpokkam etc., was another prominent celebrity who voiced his opinion on the ban on cow slaughter.



Interestingly, the makers of the most recently released movie Godha had released one of the most appreciated scenes of the film on the day when the ban on cattle slaughter was issued. The scene has the film's lead actor Tovino Thomas talking about the most loved food combos of Keralites, Porotta and Beef Curry.