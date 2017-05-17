 »   »   » Before Adventures Of Omanakuttan: Box Office Analysis Of Bhavana's Previous 5 Movies!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Adventures Of Omanakuttan, actress Bhavana's upcoming
film, which features Asif Ali in the title role, is all set to hit
the theatres tomorrow (May 18, 2017). The film is finally making it
to the theatres, after multiple postponements.
Bhavana was earlier seen this year in Honey Bee 2:
Celebration, which also featured Asif Ali in the lead role.
Adventures Of Omanakuttan is Bhavana's second major Malayalam movie
release of 2017.
Before the release of Adventures Of Omanakuttan, here
we take you through an analysis of box office performances of
Bhavana's previous 5 movies..
Honey Bee 2 (2017)
Bhavana's previous release was Honey Bee 2, the sequel
to the 2013 superhit movie, Honey Bee. The film, came in
amidst huge expectations and Bhavana reprised the role of Angel
from its original. Disappointingly, Honey Bee 2 was
nowhere near its prequel in terms of entertainment quotient and the
film tanked at the box office. Reportedly, Honey Bee 2
managed to fetch approximately 3.9 Crores at the box
office.
Box Office Verdict: Flop
Kuttikalund Sookshikkuka
(2016)
Kuttikalund Sookshikkuka, directed by Kalavoor
Ravikumar featured Bhavana as the leading lady, in the role of a
mother of two children. The movie had a comparatively silent
release and couldn't make much impact at the box office.
Box Office Verdict: Flop
Hello Namasthe (2016)
Hello Namasthe, which featured Vinay Forrt, Miya George
& Sanju Sivaram, along with Bhavan was a real fun ride. Bhavana
portrayed the role of Priya, who is a housewife. The film, which
had some fun moments catered well to the family audiences.
Box Office Verdict: Average
Ivide (2015)
Bhavana got to play a real powerful role in this Shyamaprasad
movie, that featured Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles.
The movie was praised by the critics but Ivide failed to
make an impact at the box office due to the tough competition that
it had to face from Premam.
Box Office Verdict: Flop
Angry Babies (2014)
Well, this film narrated the story of a crazy couple, enacted by
Anoop Menon & Bhavana. The movie directed by Saji Surendran
pleased the target audiences and this fun entertainer, emerged as a
profitable venture at the box office.
Box Office Verdict: Hit
In Adventures Of Omanakuttan, Bhavana will be seen
essaying an interesting character named Pallavi. The teaser and
trailer of the film, released by the makers were pretty impressive
and they have really raised the expectations bestowed on the
movie.
Well, we hope that the Asif Ali-Bhavana combo would strike big
with Adventures Of Omanakuttan. We wish the entire team
all the very best.
Please Wait while comments are loading...