 »   »   » Before Adventures Of Omanakuttan: Box Office Analysis Of Bhavana's Previous 5 Movies!

Adventures Of Omanakuttan, actress Bhavana's upcoming film, which features Asif Ali in the title role, is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (May 18, 2017). The film is finally making it to the theatres, after multiple postponements.

Bhavana was earlier seen this year in Honey Bee 2: Celebration, which also featured Asif Ali in the lead role. Adventures Of Omanakuttan is Bhavana's second major Malayalam movie release of 2017.



Before the release of Adventures Of Omanakuttan, here we take you through an analysis of box office performances of Bhavana's previous 5 movies..



Honey Bee 2 (2017) Bhavana's previous release was Honey Bee 2, the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie, Honey Bee. The film, came in amidst huge expectations and Bhavana reprised the role of Angel from its original. Disappointingly, Honey Bee 2 was nowhere near its prequel in terms of entertainment quotient and the film tanked at the box office. Reportedly, Honey Bee 2 managed to fetch approximately 3.9 Crores at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Kuttikalund Sookshikkuka (2016) Kuttikalund Sookshikkuka, directed by Kalavoor Ravikumar featured Bhavana as the leading lady, in the role of a mother of two children. The movie had a comparatively silent release and couldn't make much impact at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Flop



Hello Namasthe (2016) Hello Namasthe, which featured Vinay Forrt, Miya George & Sanju Sivaram, along with Bhavan was a real fun ride. Bhavana portrayed the role of Priya, who is a housewife. The film, which had some fun moments catered well to the family audiences.

Box Office Verdict: Average

Ivide (2015) Bhavana got to play a real powerful role in this Shyamaprasad movie, that featured Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles. The movie was praised by the critics but Ivide failed to make an impact at the box office due to the tough competition that it had to face from Premam.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Angry Babies (2014) Well, this film narrated the story of a crazy couple, enacted by Anoop Menon & Bhavana. The movie directed by Saji Surendran pleased the target audiences and this fun entertainer, emerged as a profitable venture at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Hit



In Adventures Of Omanakuttan, Bhavana will be seen essaying an interesting character named Pallavi. The teaser and trailer of the film, released by the makers were pretty impressive and they have really raised the expectations bestowed on the movie.



Well, we hope that the Asif Ali-Bhavana combo would strike big with Adventures Of Omanakuttan. We wish the entire team all the very best.

