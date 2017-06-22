 »   »   » Before Avarude Raavukal: Box Office Analysis Of Unni Mukundan's Previous 5 Movies!

Avarude Raavukal, the much awaited film, directed by Shanil Muhammed is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (June 23, 2017). The film, which is a multi-starrer also features Unni Mukundan, in a vitally important role.

From the trailer and teasers of the film released, it seems like Unni Mukundan has got to play a rather interesting role in Avarude Raavukal. In the movie, the actor plays a character named Sid, a representative of today's lazy youth

Avarude Raavukal will see him sharing the screen space with Asif Ali, after the forgettable venture I Love Me, released in 2014. The actor, who has been a part of back-to-back multi-starrer movies, of late, will surely be keeping high hopes on Avarude Ravukal, which is expected to make a big mark during this Eid season.



Meanwhile, here we take you through an analysis on box office performances of Unni Mukundan's previous 5 movies



Achayans (2017) Achayans, the multi-starrer movie, directed by Kannan Thamarakulam, featured Unni Mukundan in an important role. The actor portrayed the role of Tony, an alcoholic, in the movie. The film met with mixed reviews upon its release but managed to do a decent business at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Hit

Janatha Garage (Telugu/Malayalam) (2016) Janatha Garage is definitely the biggest movie of Unni Mukundan's acting career, till date. Both the Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film hit the theatres on September 1, 2016. Unni Mukundan played the main antagonist in this film, that featured Mohanlal and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Janatha Garage was a humongous success at the box office and Unni Mukundan gained popularity in the Telugu speaking regions.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

Oru Murai Vanthu Paarthaya (2016) Oru Murai Vanthu Paarthaya, which was a family entertainer with a difference, featured Unni Mukundan as the main lead actor. The trailer and the posters of the film bestowed some expectations in the minds of the viewers. Upon its release, the film met with mixed reviews with some praising the surprise package in the film. But, the movie couldn't make a mark at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Style (2016) The year 2016 started off with the movie Style, directed by Ithihasa fame Binu. The film was pitted to strike big at the box office. Unni Mukundan was projected as an action hero in this film, which followed the format of Telugu entertainers. Disappointingly, the film didn't go down well with the Kerala audiences.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

K L 10 Pathu (2015) K L 10 Pathu came in amidst huge expectations. The film, that featured Unni Mukundan in the lead role had the actor in an altogether different look. While some of the audiences loved the movie and the presentation, certain others weren't much impressed. The film didn't have a fruitful outing at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Flop



As seen above, the last couple of projects have turned out to be a fruitful one for Unni Mukundan. We hope, Avarude Raavukal would keep the actor's winning run, intact.