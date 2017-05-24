 »   »   » Before Careful: Box Office Analysis Of VK Prakash's Previous 5 Movies!

Popular film-maker VK Prakash is all set with his next directorial venture Careful, which is expected to make it to the theatres on May 25, 2017.

The expectations and hype surrounding Careful is good enough. The trailer of the movie released by the makers had struck the right chords with the audiences, giving a much necessary boost to the movie. Moreover, celebrities like Mohanlal & Priyadarshan also came out in support of the idea projected by the movie.



Careful is VK Prakash's first release of the year 2017 and he would definitely like to start off with a big hit. On that note, we take you through an analysis of the box office performances of VK Prakash's previous 5 movies.



Marubhoomiyile Aana (2016) Marubhoomiyile Aana, which had Biju Menon in a rather interesting role, came in amidst huge expectations. The film upon its release was tagged as an average entertainer and it failed to make a huge impact at the box office. But still, the movie minted some decent box office collections.

Box Office Verdict: Average

Rock Star (2015) Well, this film marked the acting debut of popular singer Sidharth Menon. But, Rock Star turned out to be a colossal disappointment. The film and its makers had to receive a lot of flak for coming up with a half-baked attempt. The movie couldn't make any impact at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Nirnayakam (2015) Nirnayakam that featured Asif Ali in the lead role is one of the finest movies of VK Prakash in the recent times. The film did take a closer look at one of the important social issues and the audiences got to witness a well-crafted movie. Nirnayakam had to face a tight competition from Premam, which was released in the same season.

Box Office Verdict: Above Average

Silence (2013) Silence, marked the first association of VK Prakash and Mammootty. Much was expected from this movie, which was tagged as a thriller. Mammootty got back to the role of an advocate but the loose script, spoilt the chances of the movie, to make any impact at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Thank You (2013) Jayasurya-VK Prakash team had given the industry some memorable works like Beautiful, Trivandrum Lodge etc. The audiences expected a similar magic from Thank You, which was tagged as a social thriller. Disappointingly, this film couldn't hit the right chords.

Box Office Verdict: Flop



Well, the film-maker hasn't had a big hit for quite some time now. Let us expect Careful to give VK Prakash, the much required big success.



Careful, which has been produced by Suresh Balaji & George Pious has an ensemble star cast featuring actors like Vijay Babu, Parvathy Nambiar, Vineeth Kumar, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Jomol, Sandhya Raju etc., in important roles.