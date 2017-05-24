Before Careful: Box Office Analysis Of VK Prakash's Previous 5 Movies!
Popular film-maker VK Prakash is all set with his next directorial venture Careful, which is expected to make it to the theatres on May 25, 2017.
The expectations and hype surrounding Careful is good
enough. The trailer of the movie released by the makers had struck
the right chords with the audiences, giving a much necessary boost
to the movie. Moreover, celebrities like Mohanlal &
Priyadarshan also came out in support of the idea projected by the
movie.
Careful is VK Prakash's first release of the year 2017
and he would definitely like to start off with a big hit. On that
note, we take you through an analysis of the box office
performances of VK Prakash's previous 5 movies.
Marubhoomiyile Aana (2016)
Marubhoomiyile Aana, which had Biju Menon in a rather
interesting role, came in amidst huge expectations. The film upon
its release was tagged as an average entertainer and it failed to
make a huge impact at the box office. But still, the movie minted
some decent box office collections.
Box Office Verdict: Average
Rock Star (2015)
Well, this film marked the acting debut of popular singer
Sidharth Menon. But, Rock Star turned out to be a colossal
disappointment. The film and its makers had to receive a lot of
flak for coming up with a half-baked attempt. The movie couldn't
make any impact at the box office.
Box Office Verdict: Flop
Nirnayakam (2015)
Nirnayakam that featured Asif Ali in the lead role is
one of the finest movies of VK Prakash in the recent times. The
film did take a closer look at one of the important social issues
and the audiences got to witness a well-crafted movie.
Nirnayakam had to face a tight competition from
Premam, which was released in the same season.
Box Office Verdict: Above Average
Silence (2013)
Silence, marked the first association of VK Prakash and
Mammootty. Much was expected from this movie, which was tagged as a
thriller. Mammootty got back to the role of an advocate but the
loose script, spoilt the chances of the movie, to make any impact
at the box office.
Box Office Verdict: Flop
Thank You (2013)
Jayasurya-VK Prakash team had given the industry some memorable
works like Beautiful, Trivandrum Lodge etc. The audiences
expected a similar magic from Thank You, which was tagged
as a social thriller. Disappointingly, this film couldn't hit the
right chords.
Box Office Verdict: Flop
Well, the film-maker hasn't had a big hit for quite some time
now. Let us expect Careful to give VK Prakash, the much
required big success.
Careful, which has been produced by Suresh Balaji & George Pious has an ensemble star cast featuring actors like Vijay Babu, Parvathy Nambiar, Vineeth Kumar, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Jomol, Sandhya Raju etc., in important roles.