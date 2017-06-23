 »   »   » Before Oru Cinemaakkaran: Box Office Analysis Of Vineeth Sreenivasan's Previous 5 Movies!

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the all-rounder of Malayalam film industry, is once again gearing up to display his acting skills, with the film Oru Cinemaakkaran, which will be hitting the theatres tomorrow (June 24, 2017).

Directed by Leo Thadeuss, Oru Cinemaakkaran, will feature Vineeth Sreenivasan in the role of an assistant director, who dreams to make it big in films.



Oru Cinemaakkaran is Vineeth Sreenivasan's second film as an actor this year, and the movie is making it to the theatres amidst good expectations. Over the years, Vineeth Sreenivasan has grown in to a dependable actor, whose films have a minimum guarantee at the box office.



Before the release of Oru Cinemaakkaran, here we take you through an analysis on the box office performances of Vineeth Sreenivasan's previous 5 movies, as an actor.



Aby (2017) Aby, which featured Vineeth Sreenivasan in a real different role was the actor's first release of the year. The film, directed by Srikanth Murali well-explored the actor in him. The movie met with positive responses largely and was able to do a decent business at the box office. But still, the tough competitions that the film had to face from other releases, reduced the chances of the film to make it big at the box office.



Box Office Verdict: Average

Kunjiramayanam (2015) Kunjiramayanam, was a real entertainer from Basil Joseph and team. Vineeth Sreenivasan was at his humorous best while portraying the lead role of Kunjiraman in the movie. The film had an excellent run at the box office, despite facing tough competitions from other films like Loham and Utopiayile Rajavu. The movie emerged as the big winner of that Onam season.

Box Office Verdict: Superhit

Oru Second Class Yathra (2015) Oru Second Class Yathra, that featured Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, received mixed reviews upon its release. The film, despite having a good plot couldn't meet the expectations completely. Vineeth Sreenivasan was praised for his performances in the movie and the movie couldn't make it big at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Average

Oru Vadakkan Selfie (2015) This film, directed by G Prajith had its script written by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The actor in him also had a role to play in the film, largely in the second half of the movie. Nothing much has to be said about this venture, which clearly set the box office on fire.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

Ormayundo Ee Mukham (2014) For the first time, Vineeth Sreenivasan, the actor, tried his hands on an out-and-out romantic movie. The film, inspired from the Hollywood movie 50 First Dates, was able to satisfy certain sections, especially the multiplex audiences.

Box Office Verdict: Above Average



Apart from the above mentioned movies, Vineeth Sreenivasan was also a part of films like Oru Muthassi Gadha and Jacobinte Swargarajyam(directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan), in which he played cameo roles. These films too met with huge success at the box office.



Let us hope that the actor in Vineeth Sreenivasan will continue his good run with Oru Cinemaakkaran, as well. We wish the team all the very best.