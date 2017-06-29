 »   »   » Before Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum: 5 Best Performances Of Suraj Venjaramoodu, So Far!

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the big release of this week is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (June 30, 2017). This Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Dileesh Pothan also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, in what is said to be an equally important role.

From the posters, teaser and the song released so far, it seems that

Suraj Venjaramoodu has a very different role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.



The audiences are definitely awaiting a magical performance from Suraj Venjaramoodu in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the same way they are expecting from Fahadh Faasil.



Well, after winning the National Film Award for the Best Actor, the actor has been quite careful about his film selection. The actor, who was once criticised for his repetitive slapstick comedies, is now one of the finest character actors of the industry. Kudos to the change in style, that he has opted, with the passage of time.

On this note, we take you through some of the memorable performances of Suraj Venjaramoodu, which proves that he is a real good actor to reckon with.



Perariyathavar Perariyathavar, was the film, which earned him the National Award for the Best Actor. Undoubtedly, the actor in him got to play such a role that any actor would cherish to do. The film portrayed a different face of Suraj Venjaramoodu, and he nailed it with his portrayal of a person with no identity. And the result was even more fruitful as he got hold of the well-deserved National Award.

Pavithran In Action Hero Biju How can we forget this movie and performance of Suraj Venjaramoodu in the film, which earned the actor, a huge applause. He was barely present in two scenes of the movie, but he was able to the leave the audiences teary-eyed, with an impactful performance that never went overboard. Definitely, one of the best cameo roles in the recent times.

Kamalahasanan In God For Sale In fact, God For Sale was one of the first movies, which showcased the fact that Suraj Venjaramoodu is more than just a comedy actor. In this film, he played the elder brother of Kunchacko Boban and he got to enact some well-written emotional scenes, which he executed to perfection.

Mamachan In Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum In Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum, Suraj Venjaramoodu played the role of Mamachan, the all in all of a village. What we got to see in this film was a redefined and refined comedian in Suraj Venjaramoodu. He got rid of the slapstick approach of comedy and got hold of realistic comedies, pretty well. His performance was one of the high points of this movie, directed by Lal Jose.

Siby In Oru Muthassi Gadha Oru Muthassi Gadha, was a feel-good family movie, which had Suraj Venjaramoodu, in the role of Siby, a person who is caught up in the issues between his wife and mother. He got to play a matured role in this movie and in fact, the first half of the film had some excellent numbers from the actor. He once again proved that such character roles are safe in his hands.



Well, let us hope that Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will be yet another big milestone in the acting career of Suraj Venjaramoodu. We wish Suraj Venjaramoodu and the entire team of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the best of luck.