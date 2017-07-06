 »   »   » Before Tiyaan: Box Office Analysis Of Indrajith's Previous 5 Movies!

Tiyaan, the film starring Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead roles, is slated for a big release, tomorrow (July 07, 2017). The film ranks high on expectations and Tiyaan marks the big release of an Indrajith starrer, after a short while.

Indrajith will be seen playing a character named Pattabhiraman, in Tiyaan. The audiences can definitely expect a power-packed performance from this talented actor and from the posters and stills of the movie, it seems like his role in the movie, will go down as one of his career best.



Well, as far as box office successes are considered, big hits have eluded Indrajith, the actor, of late. He would definitely be in the search of that big hit and Tiyaan, is expected to give him that big relief.



Before the phenomenal release of Tiyaan, here we take you through the previous 5 movies of Indrajith and an analysis on their performances at the box office.



Lakshyam (2017) Lakshyam, which saw the actor sharing the screen space with Biju Menon, was one among the most awaited movies of the year. But, the film, scripted by Jeethu Joseph and directed by débutant Ansar Khan could only fetch mixed reviews.

The tough competition that it faced from movies like Baahubali 2 and CIA - Comrade In America too, reduced the chances of the movie to make it big at the box office. The movie just managed to gross above 1.6 Crores from its first week of its run.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Kaadu Pookkunna Neram (2017) Kaadu Pookkunna Neram, directed by Dr. Biju was the actor's first release of the year. The film, which featured Indrajith in the role of a police officer, was an off-beat film that won a lot of praises at the festival circuits. Despite being a genuine and fine attempt, this film couldn't make it big at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Flop

Vettah (2016) Vettah, the thriller movie, directed by Rajesh Pillai featured Indrajith in the lead role along with Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier. As usual, Indrajith was top notch with his portrayal of the character of ACP Xylex Abraham.

Vettah did a decent job at the box office, but still it couldn't reach the desired level of success. According to the reports, Vettah managed to fetch above 7 Crores from the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Above Average

Amar Akbar Anthony (2015) Amar Akbar Anthony, the multi-starrer movie, that had Indrajith as one among the title characters, did give the much needed big hit to Indrajith. The film, which had Prithviraj, Indrajith and Jayasurya in equally important roles was an entertainer that catered to all sections of audiences. Reportedly, the film went on to cross the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

Kohinoor (2015) Kohinoor, which had Asif Ali in the lead role also featured Indrajith in a crucial role. The film did offer some surprises but wasn't able to satisfy the taste of Malayalam film audiences. The movie had a good opening, which helped the movie to remain safe up to some extent.

Box Office Verdict: Average



Well, the stage is set for Tiyaan and Indrajith to make a huge impact at the box office. We wish Indrajith and the entire team of Tiyaan, all the very best.