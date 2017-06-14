 »   »   » FOR THE FIRST TIME! Biju Menon And Sunny Wayne To Team Up For A Movie!

Popular actor Biju Menon is a busy man with back-to-back projects in his kitty. The actor, who is at present shooting for the film Sherlock Toms, has some more exciting projects for the audiences in the offing.

In one such upcoming project. Biju Menon would be seen teaming up with young actor Sunny Wayne. It is for the first time that Biju Menon and Sunny Wayne are teaming up for a movie.

Reportedly, the upcoming film of Biju Menon-Sunny Wayne team has been titled as Rosapoo. Vinu Joseph will helm this project and he himself has penned the story and screenplay of the movie. The dialogues have been penned by Santhosh Aechikkanam. Rosapoo is being produced by Shibu Thameens.

The title design of the Rosapoo has also been released by its makers..

Interestingly, Rosapoo will be a movie with a humorous angle. Actors like Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Alencier Ley etc., will also be seen playing important roles in the movie.

If reports are to be believed, Rosapoo is expected to go on floors soon. Nothing much has been revealed about the relese time of the movie.