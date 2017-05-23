 »   »   » Box Office Chart (May 15 - 21)! Godha Joins The Race With CIA - Comrade In America & Baahubali 2!

Three major Malayalam movies made it to the theatres on May 19, 2017 in the form of Godha, Achayans and Adventures Of Omanakuttan and thus giving a tight competition to other movies like CIA-Comrade In America and Baahubali 2, which were ruling the box office for the past few weeks.

Reportedly, the Tovino Thomas starrer Godha has been doing a good business at the box office and it seems like a clear superhit is on its way.



On this note, here we take you through the top 5 Malayalam movies that ruled the Kerala box office in the past week..



5. Ramante Edanthottam Kunchacko Boban starrer Ramante Edanthottam, directed by Ranjith Sankar is fighting hard to remain in the race. The movie, managed to fetch above 4 Crores from its 6 days of run and the present gross collection of the movie is expected to be around 5 Crores. The flurry of new releases have affected the run of the film up to some extent.

Box Office Meter - Average

4. Achayans The multi-starrer movie Achayans, directed by Kannan Thamarakulam didn't get the expected opening. But still, the movie has managed to set the cash registers ringing and was able to fetch 1.25 Crores from its first 2 days. The first weekend collection of the film is expected to be somewhere around 2 Crores.

Box Office Meter - Average Opening

3. CIA - Comrade In America Dulquer Salmaan's most recent film CIA - Comrade In America has turned out to be a big hit at the box office. There has been a slight dip in the collections, owing to the flurry of new releases. According to the latest reports, the film has touched the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster



2. Godha Tovino Thomas starrer Godha has had a good opening at the box office. The film, directed by Basil Joseph has opened to positive reports and it is quite evident from the box office collections. Reportedly, the film fetched 2.3 Crores from its first two days and the first weekend collections of the movies is expected to have crossed the 3.5-Crore mark.

Box Office Meter: Good Opening

1. Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion Baahubali 2 is still sitting pretty at the top spot. The magnum opus, directed by SS Rajamouli is heading forward to break many more new records. If reports are to be believed, the film has crossed the 60-Crore mark at the box office and fetched approximately 8 Crores in the past week alone.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster



On the other hand Asif Ali starrer Adventures Of Omanakuttan hasn't had a great start at the box office. But, the word of mouth for the film is nothing short than excellent. The movie is expected to pick up pace in this week and find a supreme place in the next week's chart.



Meanwhile, the new releases aren't screened at certain multiplexes in Kochi, which definitely has affected the collection of new Malayalam movies, up to some extent.