 »   »   » Box Office Chart (July 03-09): Tiyaan Makes A Mark Despite Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Storm!

Well, Malayalam film industry is back to its best with back-to-back Malayalam movies making it to the theatres. If it was Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum in the last week of June, the first week of July paved way for the entry of the big movie Tiyaan, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum did make an impressive opening at the box office and gained praises from the critics, as well. On the other hand, Tiyaan which is one of the most awaited movies, of the year, managed to grab good number of screens for its release.



Has Tiyaan managed to get an imprssive opening? Did Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum continue its impressive run at the Kerala box office. Read on to know all about these.



5. Godha Godha, can definitely be ranked as one of the big hits of this year, so far. The film still holds on to the major centres in Kerala. Despite the arrival of big releases, Godha continues to attract the audiences to the theatres. The film has successfully completed 50 days of run in many of the centres.

Box Office Meter: Superhit





4. Oru Cinemakkaran Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Oru Cinemakkaran has done a decent business. The tight competitions from the other releases has definitely hampered the film's chances to make it big at the box office. Just like Role Models, this film too lost many centres due to the big release of Tiyaan.

Box Office Meter: Above Average

3. Role Models Role Models, which hit the theatres on June 25, 2017 did get a decent start but the grand run of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and the grand release of Tiyaan has affected the film's run, a bit. The movie did lose out quite a few centres in the past week, owing to the release of Tiyaan. Now, it seems like it would be hard for the film to pick up from here.

Box Office Meter: Average

2. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is continuing its magical run. After the strong opening that it made, the film was rock-steady at the kerala box office. Reportedly, the film minted 8.80 Crores from its 7 days of run. The second weekend for the film was also impressive with good occupancy rate in most of the centres.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Tiyaan Tiyaan, was the major release of the past week. The Prithviraj and Indrajith starrer made a grand release on July 07, 2017. According to the reports, the movie made a stunning opening fetching 2.57 Crores on its day. If reports are to be believed, the film has fetched above 7 Crores from its 3 days of run. The film has been receiving mixed word of mouth, so far and the fate of the movie will be decided by the box office collections during the weekdays.

Box Office Meter: Strong Opening



Apart from Tiyaan, Sreenivasan starrer Ayaal Sasi also made it to the theatres in the past week. The film has been receiving some great reviews from the critics.



Going at this rate, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is sure to enter the league of blockbusters. Tiyaan's verdict will hugely depend on the box office collections of this week.