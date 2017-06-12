 »   »   » Box Office Chart (June 05 - June 11): Baahubali 2 Regains The Top Spot!

We have entered the second week of June and since it is the fasting season of Ramzan, there is a slight dip in the box office collections. But still, movies like Baahubali 2 and Godha still continue to do a decent business at the box office.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has completed 6 successful weeks whereas Godha is in its fourth week now. Two new Malayalam movies, in the form of Chicken Kokachi and Gold Coins also graced the theatres in the last week.



Here, we take you through the movies, that made the maximum impact at the box office, in the past week.



5. Wonder Woman Wonder Woman, the Hollywood fantasy movie, which has garnered some extremely positive reviews is doing a steady business at the box office. Especially in centres like Ernakulam, the movie has a good number of shows.

Box Office Meter: Above Average



4. Achayans Achayans, directed by Kannan Thamarakulam, has had a reduction in the number of shows. The movie has made decent collections at the box office, but still the movie hasn't been well-appreciated by the critics.

Box Office Meter: Above Average



3. Adventures Of Omanakuttan This Asif Ali starrer is doing a strong business in city centres. The film is steady in multiplexes in centres like Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut etc., and continues with a good number of shows. Definitely, the movie can be given the tag of a hit now.

Box Office Meter: Hit

2. Godha Godha, directed by Basil Joseph continues it steady business at the box office. The movie, manages to draw crowds to the theatres during the weekends and has been able to attract the family audiences. Reportedly, the movie, which recently completed 3 weeks of its run has fetched 11.68 Crores at the Kerala box office.



Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Once again, it is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has topped the box office chart. According to the latest trade reports, the film, which is nearing its 50 days of run in Kerala, has fetched above 73 Crores. Well, the film has already set some seriously unbreakable records. Rightly, the biggest blockbuster of this year.

Box Office Verdict: Big Blockbuster



Well, Baahubali 2 is expected to continue its good form, at least till the end of June, when a good number of Malayalam movies will hit the theatres.



The Mummy, featuring Tom Cruise in the lead role and Bollywood movie Raabta also made it to the theatres in the past week. The Mummy has had a decent opening but still, the reviews aren't much favourable for the movie.