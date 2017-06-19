 »   »   » Box Office Chart (June 12 - 18): The Wait For The Malayalam Movies Of The Eid Season!

Well, the festival season of Eid is approaching fast and the big season will definitely witness the release of some promising Malayalam movies.

The upcoming Malayalam movies of the Eid season is expected to take off on a positive note at the box office. Meanwhile, the Kerala box office is being ruled by some of the previous releases like Baahubali 2, Godha and certain other language releases.



Here, we take you through the top 5 movies, that made the maximum impact in the past week..



5. The Mummy Well, The Mummy might not have won good reviews from the audiences, but the Tom Cruise factor and the love for horror movies have helped the movie to do an average business on the first week of its run at the Kerala box office. But, there has been a huge drop in the collections, after the good opening that the film got.

Box Office Meter: Below Average

4. Wonder Woman Wonder Woman, which has won rave reviews all over the world, has managed to continue its decent business at the Kerala box office. The film still enjoys good number of shows in multiplexes and has grabbed the attention of the fantasy movie lovers.

Box Office Meter: Above Average

3. Adventures Of Omanakuttan Asif Ali starrer Adventures Of Omanakuttan, has really battled it out well at the box office, to emerge as a successful venture. The movie, is doing a steady business at the Kerala box office and has fetched above 5 Crores from 4 weeks of its run.

Box Office Meter: Hit



2. Godha Godha, is the superhit Malayalam movie of the season. The film continues its race at the box office. Interestingly, the film is so close to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, as far as the box office collections of the past week are considered. According to the latest trade reports, Godha has crossed the 13-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, from its 30 days of run in the theatres.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Baahubali 2 still remains at the top spot. Without any doubt, the film can be tagged as the biggest ever blockbuster that Kerala box office has seen, post the Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan. Reportedly, the film is all set to touch the 75-Crore mark at the box office and has managed to fetch above 1-Crore, even in the past week.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster



Interestingly, no big Malayalam movies have made it to the theatres, since the past 3 weeks. In the last week, Bhavana starrer Vilakkumaram, directed by Vijay Menon made it to the theatres, but the film couldn't make a good opening at the box office. Importantly, this week would witness the arrival of the much awaited movie Avarude Raavukal.



Malayalam movies like Achayans, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America - CIA etc., manage to continue in some of the centres in Kerala. Meanwhile, the Mammootty starrer The Great Father, which emerged as a huge success at the box office, did make a comeback to certain selected centres in Kochi,Trivandrum and Calicut.