 »   »   » Box Office Chart(June 19 – June 25): Role Models, Oru Cinemakkaran & Avarude Raavukal Step In!

After a short gap, the Malayalam film industry has had a good week, with a good number of Malayalam movies stepping in to make the maximum of the festival season of Eid.

As many as four big Malayalam movies made it to the theatres, in the form of Role Models, Oru Cinemakkaran, Avarude Raavukal and Viswasapoorvam Mansoor. The films Role Models and Oru Cinemaakkaran had a comparatively bigger release.



Avarude Raavukal was the first film to hit the theatres, followed by the other movies. Along with these movies, certain other language movies also released with Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, being the prominent one among them.



Here, we take you through the 5 movies, that made the maximum impact at the Kerala box office, in the past week.



5. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Baahubali 2 has been affected by the flurry of new release. The movie, after a fantastic run of above 50 days at the Kerala box office, has lost a few centres. But still, the film manages to draw crowds to the theatres, especially in city centres.

Box office Meter: Blockbuster



4. Tubelight This Salman Khan starrer was one of the most awaited movies of this year. His previous releases like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaaijaan etc., had a fantastic run at the Kerala box office. The pre-booking for Tubelight was decent enough but upon the negative reviews, there has been a slow down in the collections. But still, the film had a decent outing at the multiplex centres over the weekend.

Box Office Meter: Decent Opening

3. Avarude Raavukal Avarude Raavukal, which has been in the making for quite some time now, hit the theatres on June 23, 2017. The film, directed by Shanil Muhammed has a huge star cast comprising of actors like Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt etc., in important roles. The film has been receiving two extreme reviews, but the initial box office collections for the film isn't that impressive. Reportedly, the movie just managed to fetch 76 Lakhs from 2 days at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Average Opening

2. Oru Cinemakkaran Oru Cinemaakkaran, the Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer has been receiving decent reviews upon its release. The film, had a grand release on June 24, 2016 as the movie grabbed close to 105 screens in Kerala alone.

The movie, directed by Leo Thaddeus has had an above average opening at the box office, with the film fetching 1.21 Crores from its 2 days of run. With some good reviews, the film is expected to improve its figures in the coming days.

Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening

1. Role Models Fahadh Faasil starrer Role Models, directed by popular film-maker Rafi, made it to the theatres on June 25, 2017. The film, which is in the lines of a comedy entertainer targeting the family audiences, has made a good opening at the box office. According to the trade reports, Role Models has fetched 1.29 Crores on its Day 1, which is quite impressive.

Box Office Meter: Good Opening



Jayam Ravi starrer Vanamagan and Simbu's much awaited movie Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, were the other major releases of the past week but none of them managed to fetch favourable reviews.



Well, Role Models and Oru Cinemakkaran had a perfect start at the box office but these movies will have to face tough competitions from Tiyaan and Thondimuthalum Dhriksakshiyum, which are all set to open big, this week.