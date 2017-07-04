 »   »   » Box Office Chart (June 26–July 02): Make Way For Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Malayalam film industry is back to its best with a flurry of Malayalam movies, ruling the theatres in Kerala, at present. The past week witnessed the mega entry of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan got a solo release, in the past week, as Prithviraj-Indrajith team's Tiyaan, which was scheduled to hit the theatres in the last week, was pushed forward due to the delay in censoring formalities.



On this note, we take you through the top 5 Malayalam movies, which have made it to the Box Office chart, in the past week.



5. Avarude Raavukal Avarude Raavukal, the film directed by Shanil Muhammed hasn't had a good outing at the box office. The film had a very slow start at the box office and couldn't pick pace from there on. It also faced a backlash with back-to-back big releases. The way ahead for the film doesn't look promising as a few more big movies are in the pipeline.

Box Office Meter: Below Average

4. Godha Godha, directed by Basil Joseph has made a strong comeback to the box office chart. This entertainer, in the lines of sports drama is still doing a decent business in major centres. The response for the movie, during weekends is still phenomenal.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

3. Oru Cinemakkaran Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Oru Cinemakkaran has been receiving decent reviews from the audiences. After making a decent opening, the film, directed by Leo Thaddeus has definitely satisfied certain sections of the audiences. Vineeth Sreenivasan is expected to continue his good run as an actor. The upcoming week will decide the final fate of the movie.

Box Office Meter: A Hit On Cards

2. Role Models Fahadh Faasil starrer Role Models, despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences, continues its good run in the theatres. After making a decent opening, the film continued its decent business in the weekdays, as well. The movie has been able retain most of its centres from the previous week and entertainment seeking audiences have lapped up the movie.

Box Office Meter: A Hit On Cards

1. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Fahadh Faasil starrer Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum got released in above 100 screens on June 30, 2017. The film has made an impressive opening fetching above 1.5 Crores on its opening day. The first weekend was also quite a sensational one for the movie, with extremely positive word of mouth helping the film to attain new heights.

Box Office Meter: A Good Opening



Well, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is definitely expected to continue its amazing run in the coming days as well and is sure to pose a tough competition to the upcoming big movie Tiyaan, which is all set to open big in theatres on July 07, 2017.



Meanwhile, Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which was expected to hit the theatres this week has been postponed to July 21, 017. The Malayalam dubbed version of Allu Arjun's most recent release Duvvada Jagannadham might hit the theatres, this week.