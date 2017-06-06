 »   »   » Box Office Chart(May 29 – June 04): Baahubali 2 & Godha In A Neck And Neck Competition!

Well, the last week of May as well as the beginning of June was a good one for Malayalam movies at the box office. The past week witnessed a neck and neck competition between movies like Godha and Baahubali 2.

Godha has made the maximum use of the positive word of mouth that it has got whereas Baahubali 2 continues its exceptional run at the Kerala box office. There weren't any new Malayalam movie releases in the past week, but we saw some of the previous releases doing an exceptional business.



Read on to know about the top 5 movies that made the maximum impact at the Kerala box office in the last week..



5. Comrade In America - CIA This Dulquer Salmaan starrer has completed one month of its run at the Kerala box office. The film reaped in profit in its initial days itself and is still continuing in decent number of theatres. According to reports, this Amal Neerad movie has touched the 21-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Verdict: Super Hit





4. Achayans Achayans, despite getting some negative reviews in its initial days has managed to do a decent business at the box office. According to the latest reports, Achayans has managed to gross above 8 Crores from its 17 days of run at the Kerala box office.

Verdict: Above Average



3. Adventures Of Omanakuttan It's the time for Adventures Of Omanakuttan to make a massive impact at the box office. The film has had a new lease of life and reportedly, Adventures Of Omanakuttan has made a gross collection of 4.11 Crores from its 17 days of run at the Kerala box office. If reports are to be believed, the movie minted 2 Crores at the box office from the past week.

Verdict: Above Average

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Baahubali 2 is a clear winner, by all means. The film is one of the biggest victories at the Kerala box office, in this year, so far. According to the trade reports, Baahubali 2 has managed to gross 71 Crores from its 38 days of run at the Kerala box office. The movie has slowed down a bit, but still the movie sure to do a decent business at the Kerala box office, in the coming weeks, as well.

Verdict: Blockbuster

1. Godha Godha is enjoying a victory that it definitely deserved. Considering the comparatively lesser number of theatres that it got and the tough competitions that the film had to face, Godha is the present number one film at the Kerala box office. According to the reports, Godha has crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and has found a place in the top profit earners of this year.

Verdict: Super Hit



V K Prakash's Careful that hit the theatres on May 29, 2017 hasn't made a big impact at the box office, despite getting some great reviews.



Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the docu-drama on the life of Sachin Tendulkar is still doing a decent business in city centres and multiplexes.