 »   »   » CANNES 2017: Angamaly Diaries All Set For A Screening!

Angamaly Diaries, the movie, which made it to the theatres in the month of March, is undoubedly one of the best Malayalam movies of the recent times.

The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery met with both critical and commercial success. Angamaly Diaries, which had a slow start at the box office, picked up upon the glorious reviews that it received.



Now, the Lijo Jose Pellissery film is all set to go places and gain worldwide attention. Reportedly, Angamaly Diaries will be screend at the Cannes 2017. The market screening of the film will be held on May 23, 2017.



This definitely is a real proud moment for the Malayalam film industry, as a whole. Angamaly Diaries is receiving all the attention that it truly deserves.



Earlier, popular film-makers like Anurag Kashyap, Karthik Subbaraj etc., had come out in praise for this film, which has its script written by actor Chemban Vinod Jose.



Reportedly, Angamaly Diaries did an equally splendid show at the box office, as well. If reports are to be believed, the film made a gross collection of above 15 Crores at the worldwide box office.

