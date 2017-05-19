 »   »   » CANNES 2017: Angamaly Diaries All Set For A Screening!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Angamaly Diaries, the movie, which made it to the
theatres in the month of March, is undoubedly one of the best
Malayalam movies of the recent times.
The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery met with both
critical and commercial success. Angamaly Diaries, which
had a slow start at the box office, picked up upon the glorious
reviews that it received.
Now, the Lijo Jose Pellissery film is all set to go places and
gain worldwide attention. Reportedly, Angamaly Diaries
will be screend at the Cannes 2017. The market screening of the
film will be held on May 23, 2017.
This definitely is a real proud moment for the Malayalam film
industry, as a whole. Angamaly Diaries is receiving all
the attention that it truly deserves.
Earlier, popular film-makers like Anurag Kashyap, Karthik
Subbaraj etc., had come out in praise for this film, which has its
script written by actor Chemban Vinod Jose.
Reportedly, Angamaly Diaries did an equally splendid
show at the box office, as well. If reports are to be believed, the
film made a gross collection of above 15 Crores at the worldwide
box office.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 13:19 [IST]
