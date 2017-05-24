CIA – Comrade In America Box Office: 5 Factors That Made The Film A Huge Success!
CIA - Comrade In America, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film, despite getting some mixed reviews in the initial days, raced ahead at the box office.
Amal Neerad, the director of CIA - Comrade In America
is back to hits, and the film has come out successful surviving the
threats caused by Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion and the
other releases.
Well, CIA - Comrade In America isn't a flawless movie,
but the neatly packed film gave some moments to remember for the
audiences. Here, we take you through the 5 factors that made this
Dulquer Salmaan starrer a huge success at the box office.
The One & Only Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan is definitely the backbone of the film. Whenever
there were signs of the film going down, he made it a point to
engage the viewers with his amazing screen presence. We got to see
a different Dulquer Salmaan in the film and the way in which he
handled the Pala accent was also commendable. Due credits for the
success of the movie should definitely go to this young
actor.
Amal Neerad's Different Approach
The audiences got to witness a different style of film-making
from Amal Neerad and that was one of the biggest pluses of the
film. In fact, the film-maker in him adjusted well to the
requirements of the film. CIA - Comrade In America was
devoid of the usual elements that we get to witness in Amal Neerad
movies and the film-maker in him was successful in bringing out a
clean family entertainer.
First Half That Pleased The Family Audiences
In fact, the first half of the film was filled with elements
that pleased the family audiences. Be it the portions involving
Siddique and Dulquer Salmaan or the comical portions, most of them
hit the right spot and kept the family audiences engaged.
The Second Half That Took The Viewers To A New World
The second half of CIA - Comrade In America takes the
viewers to a new world. The story shifts to the land of Mexico and
Latin American countries taking us for a ride, never seen before.
The freshness in the concept and the locales did add necessary
freshness to the movie.
Nicely Placed Mass Elements
Well, the film had some mass elements that satisfied the fans of
Dulquer Salmaan upto some extent. The best part is in the fact that
none of them looked forced or out of context. For e.g. the police
station sequences, the full-length action sequences, political
sequences etc., were neatly placed giving the fans some time to
cheer.
CIA - Comrade In America is still doing a strong
business at the Kerala box office. Reportedly, the movie is
approaching the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. Nothing
much has been revealed about the rest of India box office
collections.
The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is also gearing up for a release in the UAE/GCC regions. CIA - Comrade In America will release in UAE/GCC regions on June 1, 2017.