 »   »   » CIA – Comrade In America Box Office: 5 Factors That Made The Film A Huge Success!

CIA - Comrade In America, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The film, despite getting some mixed reviews in the initial days, raced ahead at the box office.

Amal Neerad, the director of CIA - Comrade In America is back to hits, and the film has come out successful surviving the threats caused by Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion and the other releases.



Well, CIA - Comrade In America isn't a flawless movie, but the neatly packed film gave some moments to remember for the audiences. Here, we take you through the 5 factors that made this Dulquer Salmaan starrer a huge success at the box office.



The One & Only Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan is definitely the backbone of the film. Whenever there were signs of the film going down, he made it a point to engage the viewers with his amazing screen presence. We got to see a different Dulquer Salmaan in the film and the way in which he handled the Pala accent was also commendable. Due credits for the success of the movie should definitely go to this young actor.

Amal Neerad's Different Approach The audiences got to witness a different style of film-making from Amal Neerad and that was one of the biggest pluses of the film. In fact, the film-maker in him adjusted well to the requirements of the film. CIA - Comrade In America was devoid of the usual elements that we get to witness in Amal Neerad movies and the film-maker in him was successful in bringing out a clean family entertainer.

First Half That Pleased The Family Audiences In fact, the first half of the film was filled with elements that pleased the family audiences. Be it the portions involving Siddique and Dulquer Salmaan or the comical portions, most of them hit the right spot and kept the family audiences engaged.

The Second Half That Took The Viewers To A New World The second half of CIA - Comrade In America takes the viewers to a new world. The story shifts to the land of Mexico and Latin American countries taking us for a ride, never seen before. The freshness in the concept and the locales did add necessary freshness to the movie.

Nicely Placed Mass Elements Well, the film had some mass elements that satisfied the fans of Dulquer Salmaan upto some extent. The best part is in the fact that none of them looked forced or out of context. For e.g. the police station sequences, the full-length action sequences, political sequences etc., were neatly placed giving the fans some time to cheer.



CIA - Comrade In America is still doing a strong business at the Kerala box office. Reportedly, the movie is approaching the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of India box office collections.



The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is also gearing up for a release in the UAE/GCC regions. CIA - Comrade In America will release in UAE/GCC regions on June 1, 2017.