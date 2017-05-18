 »   »   » Comrade In America (CIA) Box Office: 12 Days Kerala Collections

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Comrade In America-CIA, the recently released Dulquer
Salmaan starring love story has already earned the superhit status
at the box office. The movie, which is directed by Amal Neerad, has
been receiving mixed reviews from all over.
When it completed the first 12 days of its
release, Comrade In America-CIA has earned a total
gross collection of 15.30 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is
undoubtedly a pretty good collection for a Dulquer Salmaan
movie.
According to the latest reports from the trade experts,
Comrade In America-CIA will touch 20-Crore mark at the all
Indian box office, within a couple of days. The detailed collection
report is expected to be revealed soon.
Comrade In America-CIA had made a decent opening at the
Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 3.09
Crores. Thus, the movie emerged as the biggest ever opening in
lead actor Dulquer Salmaan's acting career.
The Amal Neerad movie has also become the emerged as the third
highest initial collection grosser of Malayalam movie industry. It
is noticeable that the Baahubali 2 storm and mixed reviews
haven't affected the box office performance of CIA,
much.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 23:37 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...