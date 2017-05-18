 »   »   » Comrade In America (CIA) Box Office: 12 Days Kerala Collections

Comrade In America-CIA, the recently released Dulquer Salmaan starring love story has already earned the superhit status at the box office. The movie, which is directed by Amal Neerad, has been receiving mixed reviews from all over.

When it completed the first 12 days of its release, Comrade In America-CIA has earned a total gross collection of 15.30 Crores from the Kerala box office. It is undoubtedly a pretty good collection for a Dulquer Salmaan movie.



According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Comrade In America-CIA will touch 20-Crore mark at the all Indian box office, within a couple of days. The detailed collection report is expected to be revealed soon.



Comrade In America-CIA had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 3.09 Crores. Thus, the movie emerged as the biggest ever opening in lead actor Dulquer Salmaan's acting career.



The Amal Neerad movie has also become the emerged as the third highest initial collection grosser of Malayalam movie industry. It is noticeable that the Baahubali 2 storm and mixed reviews haven't affected the box office performance of CIA, much.

