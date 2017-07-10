 »   »   » Comrade In America-CIA Box Office: 66 Days Kerala Collections

Comrade In America-CIA, the Dulquer Salmaan movie which hit the theatres on May 5, has emerged as a superhit. The movie, which marked Dulquer's second association with director-cinematographer Amal Neerad, received mixed reviews from all over.

According to the trade experts, Comrade In America-CIA has made a total gross collection of 23.24 Crores from the Kerala box office, within the first 66 days of its release. CIA had recently completed 75 days at the theatres.



It is undoubtedly a great achievement for the movie which earned the 'average' tag from the audiences. Comrade In America-CIA's main competent at the Kerala box office was the SS Rajamouli's Prabhas starring mega budget film, Baahubali 2.



Comrade In America-CIA had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 3.09 Crores. Thus, the Amal Neerad movie emerged as the biggest ever opening in lead actor Dulquer Salmaan's acting career.



If the reports are to be believed, the Dulquer Salmaan movie managed to cross the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office, within the first 50 days of its release. The outside Kerala and worldwide collections of CIA are yet to be revealed.