 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Dileep’s Ramaleela To Get A New Release Date!

Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which is expected to feature Dileep in an all new avatar, is definitely one of the big releases of the actor, this year. The movie, directed by debutant Arun Gopy, was scheduled to hit the theatres on July 07, 2017.

Now, according to the latest reports, the release of Dileep starrer has been postponed. Reportedly, post production works of the film, will take some more time to get completed, which has forced the makers to push forward the release date of Ramaleela.



Film-maker Arun Gopy himself revealed the details about the same through his Facebook page. The team of Ramaleela hasn't decided on the new release date of the movie.



Sonce Ramaleela has been postponed, a big clash at the box office has been averted as Prithviraj and Indrajith starrer Tiyaan will be hitting the theatres on July, 07, 2017. Now, it seems like both Tiyaan and Ramaleela will get a solo release.



Directed by Arun Gopy, the Dileep starrer Ramaleela has been scripted by Sachy. The film also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Prayaga Martin, Renji Panicker, Siddique, Mukesh etc., in important roles.

