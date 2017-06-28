 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum To Release This Week!

Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothan is undoubtedly the most awaited movie, of this season. The audiences can finally be happy about the fact that the film is all set to hit the theatres, this week.

Reportedly, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will hit the theatres on June 30, 2017. Earlier, the film was expected to hit the theatres on June 29, 2017.



Dileesh Pothan, the director of the film, himself confirmed through Facebook that the film will be gracing the theatres, this Friday.



Reportedly, the censoring formalities of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has been completed. The first half of film is 1 hour 6 minutes long and the second half will have a run time of 1 hour and 9 minutes.



Interestingly, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum will have a solo release, this Friday. Tiyaan, which was expected to hit the theatres on June 29, 2017 has been postponed by a week and the film will now make it to the theatres on July 07, 2017.



Other Eid releases, Avarude Raavukal, Oru Cinemakkaran, Viswasapoovam Mansoor and Role Models have already hit the theatres. With Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum joining the race at the box office, we can definitely expect a fierce contest between the Eid releases, in this week.