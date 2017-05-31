 »   »   » CUT TO 2015: When Nivin Pauly & Co. Overpowered Suriya's Mass!

Let us get back to 2015, a year that was more than a splendid one for Malayalam films; a year which saw youngsters like Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan etc., ruling the box office.

The month of May 2015 was worth remembering as towards the fag end of the month Nivin Pauly and team came up with the movie Premam, which won the hearts of the audiences.



More often than less, we have seen Tamil films that make a big release in Kerala overpowering the Malayalam movies, that release along with it.



But, the year 2015 set the stage for an opposite scene. Yes, we got to witness Nivin Pauly & Co. overpowering the might of the Suriya starrer Mass (Massu Engira Massilamani).



It was on May 29, 2015 that Nivin Pauly starrer Premam and Suriya's Mass made it to the theatres. Along with these two movies, Ivide starring Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles also hit the theatres on the same day.



Mass – A Big Release Mass, the film which marked the first association of Suriya and popular film-maker Venkat Prabhu came in amidst huge expectations. The film had a big release in Kerala with the Suriya starrer grabbing close to 110 odd screens.

Premam Premam, which also made it to the theatres on May 29, 2016 got comparatively lesser number of screens. The film got released in close to 80 theatres but with the positive word of mouth the number of centres were increased.

Mass (Massu Engira Maassilamani) VS Premam Many pitted Premam to bow down in front of the mightiness of Mass. But, what happened was exactly opposite. Mass, that received extremely negative reviews went down in Kerala on its initial day itself. On the other hand, Premam got a solid start.

First Weekend – Premam Ruled The Battle For the first time, we got to witness a Malayalam film fetching huge box office collections than a big Tamil movie that released along with it. Tickets for Premam went sold out like hot cakes whereas there was a considerable reduction in the number of shows for Mass in Kerala.

Premam In Tamil Nadu Well, the Premam wave did hit the Tamil Nadu circuits, as well. Mass couldn't satisfy the audiences out there. But Premam, which released later in the state fetched huge fan following. The movie even completed 200 days of its run in a theatre in Chennai.



Well, this incident was rather an eye-opener for the Malayalam film industry. The incident proved that what the Kerala audiences want is quality content and whenever they get such movies, they will whole-heartedly accept it, even if there are other big fishes in the offing.