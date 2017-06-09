 »   »   » Cut To 2002! When Malayalam Movies Owned A Season With Dileep, Jayaram & Prithviraj Striking Big!

How often have you seen all the Malayalam movies released in the same season doing an amazing business? Well, it isn't a common sight with Malayalam movies nowadays, but one such instance had occurred in the past when 4 Malayalam movies ruled the box office at the same time.

Yes, we take you back to the Christmas season of 2002, which was rather a splendid one for the film industry. The season didn't have any Malayalam movies of the big superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal and in fact, the other stars were the ones who scored.

Among the 4 Malayalam movies, Dileep had a big release, which is still considered to be among the best entertainers of all time. On the other hand, Jayaram pitched in with a perfect family entertainer. Director Kamal too came up with a film that set a new trend. Importantly, Prithviraj too, made his mark in the industry as a lead actor.

Here, we take you through those 4 Malayalam movies that made that particular season really special..