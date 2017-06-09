Cut To 2002! When Malayalam Movies Owned A Season With Dileep, Jayaram & Prithviraj Striking Big!
How often have you seen all the Malayalam movies released in the same season doing an amazing business? Well, it isn't a common sight with Malayalam movies nowadays, but one such instance had occurred in the past when 4 Malayalam movies ruled the box office at the same time.
Yes, we take you back to the Christmas season of 2002, which was rather a splendid one for the film industry. The season didn't have any Malayalam movies of the big superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal and in fact, the other stars were the ones who scored.
Among the 4 Malayalam movies, Dileep had a big release, which is still considered to be among the best entertainers of all time. On the other hand, Jayaram pitched in with a perfect family entertainer. Director Kamal too came up with a film that set a new trend. Importantly, Prithviraj too, made his mark in the industry as a lead actor.
Here, we take you through those 4 Malayalam movies that made that particular season really special..
Kalyanaraman – A Family Entertainer That Bagged An Evergreen tag
This Dileep starrer came in at a time when the actor was going through a golden period. His first association with director Shafi also struck gold at the box office and an evergreen entertainer was born, which has a huge fan following even now.
In fact, Kalyanaraman was the biggest hit of that season drawing crowds to the theatres in large numbers. It was hard to get tickets for the film during the vacation days, such was the phenomenal success of the movie.
Yathrakkarude Shradhakku – The Golden Combo
Yathrakkarude Sradhakku, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad, marked the reunion of the director and writer Sreenivasan, after a brief break. Add to it the presence of Jayaram, the industry got a neat and clean family entertainer, that won the hearts of the audiences. The writer, director and the actor were in top form in this film, which had a city based background, much different from the milieu of previous Sathyan Anthikkad movies.
Nandanam – The Arrival Of A Future Star
Nandanam, directed by Ranjith was a woman centric film, that featured Navya Nair in the lead role. But, the movie is also well-known for the big arrival of Prithviraj. In fact, Nandanam was the first film in which Prithviraj acted (but it was his second movie to hit the theatres).
Nammal – Kamal With Newcomers
Nammal, the Kamal movie made a big impact at the box office. The film didn't have any familiar faces as the lead character and marked the acting debut of Sidharth Bharathan, Jishnu Raghavan and Bhavana.
Once again, Kamal who has dared to experiment, came up with a venture filled with moments for youth and family audiences alike. Guess what, Nammal garnered the attention of the audiences and emerged as a hit at the box office.