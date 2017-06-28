 »   »   » Dhyan Sreenivasan To Play The Lead In Sachin!

Dhyan Sreenivasan was previously seen in the Movie Ore Mukham, a film which despite being a good attempt, couldn't make a huge impact at the box office.

Now, after a short gap, Dhyan Sreenivasan will be seen playing the lead roles in back-to-back movies. At first, the young actor will be seen essaying the lead role in Thomas Sebastian's Goodalochana, which also marks his debut as a scriptwriter.

Dhyan Sreenivasan, will also play the lead role in Money Ratnam fame Santhosh Nair's upcoming film. Reportedly, the makers of the film have zeroed in on Sachin, as the title of the movie. The film has its script written by S L Jayasurya, who helmed movies like Angel John and Speed Track.

According to the reports, Sachin will be a romantic comedy, but the film will have a cricket background, as well. Sachin, will also feature Aju Varghese in an important role. Hence, this upcoming movie will mark Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese's fifth association..

Meanwhile, Dhyan Sreenivasan's next release is expected to be Goodalochana. in which he plays a character named Varun. This upcoming entertainer, will also feature actors like Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi etc., inimportant roles.