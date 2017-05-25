 »   »   » Dhyan Sreenivasan With Goodalochana!

Dhyan Sreenivasan, the young actor is all set to try a hand in scriptwriting. He is turning a scriptwriter with the upcoming movie directed by Thomas Sebastian, as well as essaying the lead role in it.

Interestingly, the movie, which is said to be a fun-filled entertainer, has been titled as Goodalochana. Dhyan Sreenivasan is making his debut as a scenarist by writing the screenplay for Anoop Joseph's story.

Goodalochana will feature Dhyan in the role of Varun, a young man who is eager to make some money quickly. Aju Varghese and Sreenath Bhasi will appear as Varun's best buddies in the movie.

Photo Courtesy: Alan's Photography

Niranjana Anoop, who rose to fame with Loham and C/O Sairabanu, essays the female lead opposite Dhyan in the movie. Reportedly, Niranjana is playing Fida, the cousin of Ajas, played by Sreenath Bhasi.

Goodalochana will also feature Hareesh Perumanna and Oru Mexican Aparatha fame Vishnu Govindan in the supporting roles. It is the third movie of director Thomas Sebastian, who made his debut with Maya Bazar.

Dhyan Sreenivasan, on the other hand, is all set to make his directorial debut this year. Reportedly, the actor is planning to rope in Nivin Pauly and Nayantara for the movie, but the reports are yet to be confirmed.