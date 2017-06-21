 »   »   » Difference Between Mammootty & Mohanlal! SN Swamy's Take On The Acting Style Of The Legends!

There are no two opinions to the fact that Mammootty and Mohanlal, are among the finest actors that the Indian cinema has ever produced. Well, it requires sheer talent, to rule an industry for 30 odd years and both Mammootty & Mohanlal have got that in plenty, which paved way for their success.

In fact, the toughest job is to compare the acting abilities and styles of the Big M's of Mollywood. Mammootty and Mohanlal follow different styles of acting and that is the reason why they have been ruling the industry together.

Interestingly, popular screenwriter, SN Swami had once given an apt description differentiating the acting styles of Mammootty and Mohanlal.

It was in the program I Personally, aired on Kappa TV that the screenwriter opened up about Mammootty and Mohanlal...

SN Swamy About Mohanlal's Acting Pattern In the interview, the writer stated that Mohanlal follows a pattern in which the actor turns the character to himself, be it a police officer, doctor or a lover. And About Mammootty's Style Commenting on Mammootty's approach towards acting, SN Swamy pointed out that, he is an actor who transforms to the particular character. If the character is strong, Mammootty will be also strong and if the character is weak, the actor in him will also turn out to be same. Who Pointed Out This Difference? SN Swamy stated that one has to look at the acting styles closely to point out this difference. In fact, he also added that it was Mammootty who brought this to his notice. SN Swamy's Association With Mammootty Well, SN Swamy has worked with Mammootty, the most. He is the man behind the scripts of some of the successful movies of 1980s like August 1, Adikurippu, Charithram and many more. Importantly, SN Swamy is the man who created the iconic character Sethuramaiyer, of the CBI series. SN Swamy's Works With Mohanlal Mohanlal has also worked in a good number of movies scripted by SN Swamy, with Moonam Mura, Naaduvazhikal etc., being a few. SN Swamy is the brain behind the stylish character Sagar Alias Jacky, which is one of the most celebrated roles of Mohanlal.

In fact, many would classify Mohanlal as a born actor and Mammootty as a method actor. Over the years, we have enjoyed the spectacular performances of these actors and we are sure they will continue to amaze us in the future, as well..