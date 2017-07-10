 »   »   » Attack On Actress: Dileep Arrested!

Dileep, the 'Janapriyanayakan' of Malayalam cinema, is arrested. The special investigation team has taken Dileep into custody in connection with the abduction and attack on the popular actress, which happened on 18th February 2017.

According to the sources close to the investigation team, the actor has been arrested on the charges of conspiracy to abduct and allegedly sexually assault the actress, due to personal enmity. The news has come out as a huge shock for Malayali audiences.