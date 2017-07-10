 »   »   » Attack On Actress: Dileep Arrested!

Dileep, the 'Janapriyanayakan' of Malayalam cinema, is arrested. The special investigation team has taken Dileep into custody in connection with the abduction and attack on the popular actress, which happened on 18th February 2017.

According to the sources close to the investigation team, the actor has been arrested on the charges of conspiracy to abduct and allegedly sexually assault the actress, due to personal enmity. The news has come out as a huge shock for Malayali audiences.

Dileep's Arrest Dileep was called to Aluva police club for questioning, today morning (July 10). The investigation team decided to arrest the actor after collecting several undeniable pieces of evidences, which prove his involvement in the conspiracy. Marathon Questioning Dileep had faced a 13-hour long interrogation two weeks ago. But the actor then claimed that he has no connection with Pulsar Suni, the main accused of the case. Dileep's Claims Dileep had strongly denied the allegation regarding his involvement in the conspiracy. He even went on to insult the attacked actress, stating that the unfortunate incident was the result of her 'questionable friendship' with the accused Pulsar Suni. The actor had also stated that he will go to any extent to prove his innocence, in front of his daughter. Facebook Post Against Media The actor even slammed media for 'dragging' him into the controversy. He alleged that a section of people among the film industry and media have been continuously trying to malign his image. Through his Facebook post, he also remarked that he is ready to undergo any tests, including brain maping, narco analysis, or lie detection, to prove his innocence. Nadhirshah's Involvement Along with Dileep, actor-director Nadhirshah and two other personalities from the film industry have also been arrested upon the case. Reaction Of The Actress & Family The actress's brother finally reacted to Dileep's arrest, through a post on his Facebook page. Jayaddev, who stated that this case has God's signature, thanked the media, police team, public, and Facebook followers, for the immense support.

The investigation team had arrested Dileep's driver cum manager Appunni, recently. If the reports are to be believed, Appunni and Nadhirshah were not aware of the dealings between Dileep and main accused Pulsar Suni, initially.

As per the recent updates, Dileep initially arranged Pulsar Suni to abduct and assault the actress two years back. It was during the rehearsals of AMMA's star night, which was held at a popular hotel in Kochi, the actor informed Suni about his plans.

Reportedly, Dileep has confessed to the investigation team that his enmity towards the attacked actress started after she played a vital role in his divorce. The actress is a very close friend of Dileep's ex-wife, actress Manju Warrier.

Surprisingly, the AMMA members, especially the Association President Innocent MP, who had offered immense support to Dileep, have not reacted to the actor's arrest. Stay locked to Filmibeat for updates on Dileep's arrest.