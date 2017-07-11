 »   »   » Dileep To Become Second Accused, Confirms Sources

Actor's Dileep's arrest came out as a great shock for the Malayali audiences. Now, the sources close to the police investigation team has revealed some appalling details about Dileep's arrest, to the media.

According to the believable reports, the actor will become the second accused in the actress assault case, in which Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni is the prime accused. Dileep has been arrested on charges of conspiracy.

Currently, the actor is the eleventh accused in the case. Dileep has been remanded in judicial custody, for the next 14 days. The court has also rejected the bail plea submitted by renowned advocate Ramkumar, for Dileep.

As per the reports, Dileep had instructed Pulsar Suni to abduct and sexually assault this popular actress, who was his heroine in several blockbuster films. The actor had even demanded a 3-minute long clip of the entire incident.

However, the actor has still not accepted the crime, and claims that he was trapped in the case. But, the sources have confirmed that the investigation team has gathered about 19 solid evidences, which proves Dileep's involvement.

Reportedly, the police team is also trying to present Nadhirshah, who is also a suspected in the case, as an approver. If the rumours are to be true, Dileep's ex-wife, actress Manju Warrier will be a prime witness in the case.