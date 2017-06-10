 »   »   » Dileep Goes For An Image Makeover With Ramaleela!

Dileep is all set to release his upcoming project Ramaleela, in July 2017. Reportedly, the actor is planning to go for a complete image makeover with Ramaleela, which is directed by newcomer Arun Gopy.

According to the close sources, the movie which is scripted by writer-director Sachy, will give a much-needed image makeover for Dileep. The actor is expected to break his mass hero image, with the intese political thriller.



Unlike the usual Dileep's signature comedy entertainers, Ramaleela depicts a very strong theme. The movie revolves around the contemporary political scenario of Kerala, even though a few fictional elements are added to it.



Dileep's character in the movie, Ramanunni is an advocate who is forced to quit his career and enter the politics, under some unavoidable circumstances. The movie also depicts Ramanunni's strong bonding with his mother, Sakhavu Ragini.



Radhika Sarathkumar, the senior actress essays the role of Sakhavu Ragini, thus making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a very long hiatus. Prayaga Martin appears as Ramanunni's love interest, Helena.



Ramaleela will also feature Mukesh, Renji Panicker, Salim Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Suresh Krishna, etc., in the other key roles. The movie is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam for Mulakupadam Films.